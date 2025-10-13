Oil gains as US shows willingness for China trade deal
Oil prices climbed after President Donald Trump’s administration indicated a willingness to reach an agreement with China to ease renewed trade tensions between the world’s two largest oil consumers.
Brent advanced above $63 a barrel after plunging 3.8% on Friday in its biggest drop since August, while West Texas Intermediate was near $60, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.
Trump on Friday announced an additional 100% tariff on China as well as export controls on “any and all critical software” beginning Nov. 1, following moves by Beijing to add new port fees on US ships and curbs on exports of rare earths and other critical materials. On Sunday, Trump indicated willingness to reach a deal, while Beijing urged Washington to negotiate and said it wouldn’t hesitate to retaliate against threats.
The measures have added uncertainty to the outlook for oil, which has dropped over the past two weeks as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies add barrels to the market, threatening to exacerbate a glut that is forecast for later this year. Meanwhile, the fragile ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas has reduced concerns about a flare-up in fighting in the Middle East, the source of a third of the world’s crude.