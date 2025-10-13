Oil gains as US shows willingness for China trade deal

Trump on Friday announced an additional 100% tariff on China as well as export controls on “any and all critical software” beginning Nov. 1, following moves by Beijing to add new port fees on US ships and curbs on exports of rare earths and other critical materials. On Sunday, Trump indicated willingness to reach a deal, while Beijing urged Washington to negotiate and said it wouldn’t hesitate to retaliate against threats.

“We’ll be fine with China,” the US president told reporters on Air Force One in early Asian hours on Monday, although the tariffs on Nov. 1 remained the plan. He also said he’d consider arming Ukraine with long-range Tomahawk missiles that would allow strikes deeper into Russia, which increases the risk of further disruptions to oil supply from the OPEC+ member.

“The market had priced in a worst-case scenario, so even a softer tone from Trump gives crude room to breathe,” said Haris Khurshid, Chicago-based chief investment officer at Karobaar Capital LP. “But this feels more like a positioning rebound than a real shift. Traders are just covering after last week’s selloff. Unless we see actual progress on trade, the upside probably fades quickly.”

China’s move to levy fees on US-owned vessels arriving at its shores prompted last-minute cancellations across vessel types including oil tankers, leading to a jump in shipping rates. The taxes, which take effect from Oct. 14, mirror those implemented by Washington on Chinese vessels as the Trump administration takes aim at the Asian nation’s dominance in global logistics and shipbuilding.