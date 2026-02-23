Oil station catches fire after drone attack in Tatarstan - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

An oil pumping station near Almetyevsk in Russia’s Tatarstan region caught fire overnight following a drone attack, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Residents reported several loud explosions and a large blaze in the industrial zone late on February 23. Officials said the fire was triggered by debris from drones that were intercepted and neutralized, adding that emergency services quickly moved to contain the incident, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

Video footage circulating online shows thick smoke and intense flames at the facility, despite official assurances that the situation is under control and that there were no casualties.

According to geolocated visuals reviewed by local monitoring channels, the fire broke out at an oil pumping station near the village of Kaleykino. Emergency crews remain on site to deal with the aftermath, while authorities say there is no threat to nearby residential areas.

