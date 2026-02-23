Fire breaks out after explosion at Baku flower shop

+ ↺ − 16 px

A fire linked to an explosion broke out early in the morning at a commercial property in Baku’s Nizami district, local media reported on February 20.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a flower shop operating at 137a Elshan Suleymanov Street. Initial information indicated that the fire was accompanied by an explosion, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The emergency “112” hotline received a report about a fire with an explosion at a shop in the area. Firefighting units from the State Fire Protection Service, along with teams from the Special Risk Rescue Service, were immediately dispatched to the scene.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished within a short time by emergency responders. No official information has yet been released regarding casualties or the cause of the explosion.

News.Az