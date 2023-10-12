Oil supplies over Tikhoretsk-Baku pipeline to be up to 4 mln metric tons — Novak

Oil supplies over Tikhoretsk-Baku pipeline to be up to 4 mln metric tons — Novak

Russian oil supplies to Azerbaijan after the Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline expansion can be up to four million metric tons, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week forum, News.az reports citing TASS.

"There is no decision on this project thus far. Azerbaijan is considering an opportunity for implementation. This was proposed by Russia; the volume is up to four million metric tons," Novak said.

This oil can be refined in the territory of Azerbaijan, the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak discussed the opportunity of expanding the Tikhoretsk-Baku oil pipeline for reverse deliveries of oil from Russia to Azerbaijan with Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov, the Russian Cabinet’s press service said earlier today.

News.Az