Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston injured in Arizona accident

Olympic medalist and American skateboarding star Nyjah Huston has suffered a fractured skull and a fractured eye socket following a skateboarding accident in Arizona, the athlete disclosed on Monday.

The 31-year-old shared several images on Instagram, including photos of himself lying in a hospital bed, sitting in a wheelchair outside an HonorHealth medical facility, and a close-up selfie showing a bruised and swollen eye, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

Huston also posted a picture taken shortly after the accident that showed medics in Tempe attending to him.

Reflecting on the incident, Huston described it as a stark reminder of the dangers involved in skateboarding. “A harsh reminder how death defying skating massive rails can be,” he wrote. “Fractured skull, fractured eye socket. Taking it one day at a time. I hope yall had a better new years then me.”

Huston, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and also competed at the Tokyo Games, is a seven-time world champion and 15-time X Games gold medalist. He said he's aiming to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

