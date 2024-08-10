Paris 2024: Algerian boxer Imane Khelif wins gold amid gender dispute and declares 'I am a woman'

+ ↺ − 16 px

Algerian Imane Khelif won gold in women's boxing at the Paris Olympics amid gender controversy, News.az reports citing Reuters .

Khelif, 25, was crowned champion after beating Yang Liu from China 5-0 in the 66kg final at Roland-Garros Stadium.The Algerian national had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing a gender eligibility test.It is Algeria's first gold in women's boxing"I’m very happy. For eight years, this has been my dream and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medalist," said Khelif. "I’ve worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I’m Olympic champion.”Yang praised Khelif."I tried my best, but my opponent was much better. She is an excellent fighter and so strong," said Yang.Khelif's opening match of the Paris Games was Aug. 1 against Angela Carini, but the Italian boxer abandoned the match after 46 seconds.After taking a punch to her face, Carini went to the corner and surrendered."I wasn't able to finish the match. I felt a strong pain to my nose," Carini said after the bout.Carini then apologized for not shaking Khelif's hand after the Algerian boxer's win.Khelif respectively eliminated Carini (preliminaries), Hungary's Anna Luca Hamori (quarterfinals), Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng (semifinals) before beating Yang in the final.The Paris Games will end Sunday.

News.Az