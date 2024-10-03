Oman's oil and gas sector aims for zero routine flaring by 2030

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oman's upstream oil and gas sector is pursuing a strategy aimed at achieving zero emissions by 2050, with a specific commitment to eliminate routine flaring by 2030. Key components of this strategy involve significant investments in renewable and alternative energy sources to meet these objectives, News.Az reports citing The Independent.

This is part of Oman's commitment to the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative.The Ministry of Energy and Minerals hosted a workshop on Thursday collaborating with oil and gas sector operators, focusing on the Sultanate of Oman’s commitment to the initiative.The workshop highlighted innovative methods such as reusing gas to generate electricity and re-injecting it into oil reservoirs to enhance oil recovery. Participants engaged in discussions on various technologies and innovations to treat and recycle gas, further illustrating the industry’s dedication to reducing emissions and promoting a cleaner environment.In 2017, Oman endorsed the World Bank’s Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative; in 2017, the Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), a state-owned oil company, did so. Oman submitted its second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in July 2021. It commits the government to an unconditional contribution of a 3 percent reduction in the growth of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030 and a conditional contribution of an additional 4 percent reduction, for a total of 7 percent. The upstream oil and gas sector targets zero emissions by 2050.The PDO is responsible for producing about 70 percent of oil and gas in Oman. Since endorsing the Zero Routine Flaring by 2030 initiative, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, now called the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, has led efforts to develop flaring and venting guidelines. At the same time, the PDO and other operators have implemented projects to reduce flaring.The World Bank's Zero Routine Flaring Initiative (ZRF) which is urging governments, businesses, and development organizations to work cooperatively to end continuous flaring by 2030.As part of this commitment, Oman's upstream oil and gas industry is developing economically viable solutions to phase out routine flaring as quickly as possible and ahead of the World Bank's target date gas flaring, which constitutes a large share of Oman’s emissions, is referenced, as is the development of new legislation to support mitigation.

News.Az