One dead, 32 injured as flash flood hits Afghanistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

t least one person has been confirmed dead and 32 others sustained injuries as a flash flood swept through parts of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Friday night.

Heavy rains triggered a flash flood in the provincial capital Jalalabad City, leaving one dead and 32 others injured, the report said, adding that the incident also inflicted property damages as several shops, houses and farmlands were smashed in the natural disaster, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Rainstorms and flooding in the region have killed three people and injured 34, leaving dozens homeless in parts of Afghanistan over the past couple of days.

News.Az