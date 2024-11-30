Yandex metrika counter

One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Limnos

One dead in flash floods on the Greek island of Limnos
A man died in flash floods which hit the Greek island of Limnos in the northern Aegean on Saturday as rains pound the country, News.az reports citing Reuters.

A Fire Brigade official said the body of a 57-year old livestock farmer recovered near his car.

"He was trying to get his car out of the mud and was swept away by a torrent in Kontias region," the official told Reuters.

The fire brigade has received tens of calls to pump water out of flooded buildings on the island, said a second fire brigade official.

Greece's civil protection service has warned citizens of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and gale-force winds in Central and Northern Greece during the weekend.

