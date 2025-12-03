One dead, two injured in eastern Australia shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man has died and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting at a property in eastern Australia on Wednesday afternoon.

New South Wales (NSW) police said emergency services were alerted to the incident in the small town of Eungella, over 640 km northeast of Sydney near the Queensland border, at approximately 1:25 p.m. local time, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officers learned that two men, aged 38 and 41, had been shot by another man, who then fled the scene with a fourth individual.

The 41-year-old victim was treated by ambulance paramedics but died at the scene, while the 38-year-old was hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Emergency services were then called to a second incident nearby after a 45-year-old man was hit by a car. He was taken to the hospital under police guard.

NSW Police said that officers are waiting to speak to the two hospitalized men to establish the circumstances of how both were injured and are also working to locate a fourth man, believed to be aged 37.

