One killed, another injured in shooting near Detroit hospital

One person was killed and another was injured Friday in a shooting near a Detroit hospital.

The shooting happened early Friday morning, Aug. 22, 2025, in the area of West Grand Boulevard and Linwood Street in Detroit. It’s near Henry Ford Hospital, News.Az reports, citing US media.

Detroit police officers are at two scenes on West Grand Boulevard that are about a mile apart.

An unknown person pulled up alongside two men who were sitting inside an SUV, police said. That person fired shots, striking both of the men.

One of the men was killed in the shooting. The other is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, according to authorities.

News.Az