Almost half of British adults worried about paying energy bills despite price cap drop

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New research from the debt charity StepChange reveals that 45% of British adults—approximately 24 million people—are worried about their ability to pay energy bills over the next six months.

This figure has surged from 29% in January 2026, despite a 7% reduction in the Ofgem price cap that took effect on April 1, News.Az reports, citing Nation.Cymru.

The charity warns that a "short-lived respite" in costs is being overshadowed by a predicted 12% price hike coming in July, driven by wholesale market volatility linked to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

The study further highlights that financial anxiety extends beyond energy, with 28% of adults in England and Wales expressing concern over rising water bills. In response to these pressures, nearly three in five people have taken active steps to cut spending, such as reducing the frequency of showers or laundry.

Following these findings, StepChange has issued an "urgent" call for the government to implement a national social tariff—a tiered discount system designed to protect the most vulnerable households from the "fossil fuel rollercoaster" and prevent the accumulation of historic arrears.

News.Az