Investigation finds higher number of US military flights over Ireland

Investigation finds higher number of US military flights over Ireland

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A new investigation has revealed that the number of US military aircraft flying over Ireland has been significantly higher than previously reported, raising questions about official monitoring data.

According to findings led by the Irish Times, at least 248 additional flights were not included in earlier disclosures covering the period since last summer, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The newly identified flights include a range of military aircraft operated by the United States military, including transport planes, troop carriers, and surveillance aircraft such as C-130 models used for moving personnel and equipment.

Officials in Ireland typically publish monthly overflight statistics for foreign military aircraft, which had previously indicated much lower figures.

The data also shows a 56% rise in US military overflights in a recent month, coinciding with a period when the United States conducted large-scale military strikes in the Middle East, including operations involving Iran.

In one earlier report, official figures had suggested unusually low flight numbers for a month, prompting scrutiny over the accuracy of reporting systems.

Ireland’s Foreign Ministry said the discrepancy resulted from an administrative error. It has since republished corrected data covering the past eight months, adding the previously unreported flights.

The ministry has not suggested any deliberate concealment but acknowledged the need for improved accuracy in tracking and reporting.

The findings come amid heightened attention on military transit routes through Irish airspace, particularly involving operations connected to Shannon Airport.

Authorities recently reported the arrest of an individual linked to an alleged incident involving a military aircraft, further adding to scrutiny over security and oversight of foreign military movements through the country.

News.Az