UAE delivers 100 tonnes of food aid to Al Arish for Gaza relief

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The United Arab Emirates has successfully dispatched an additional 100 tonnes of essential food supplies to the Egyptian city of Al Arish as part of its ongoing humanitarian mission for the Gaza Strip.

Arriving on April 20, 2026, this latest shipment was delivered via the Humaid Air Bridge, an initiative launched by the Ruler of Ajman, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, News.Az reports, citing The National News.

The aid, which includes thousands of food parcels designed to meet the urgent nutritional needs of affected families, was received by the UAE humanitarian team at their logistics center in Al Arish before being prepared for transport into Gaza.

This operation is a core component of the broader "Operation Gallant Knight 3," a sustained campaign that has seen the UAE deliver over 122,000 tonnes of total aid to date. By utilizing a multi-channel approach—including air, land, and sea routes—the UAE continues to facilitate the uninterrupted flow of relief supplies to alleviate the humanitarian crisis. The 100-tonne food delivery underscores the country's commitment to rapid response and its established presence in the region, which also includes a floating hospital and desalination plants to support the basic survival needs of the Palestinian people.

News.Az