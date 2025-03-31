Several injured in apartment building explosion in Detroit

+ ↺ − 16 px

There are reports of an explosion at an apartment complex in Detroit's west side on Monday morning.

A loud emergency alert was sent out across the city stating "possible explosion at 13910 Littlefield/ unconfirmed at this time. Unknown cause," residents said on social media, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The building suffered heavy damage from the explosion and there are several injuries, WDIV's ClickonDetroit reported. Seven people have been hospitalized, including five children, WXYZ reported, and 12 people have been rescued so far.

Among the injured are a 30-year-old man who has incurred "severe burns" across 90 percent of body. A 27-year-old woman with "severe burns" who is in critical condition. A three-year-old girl who has burns across 15 percent of her body. She is the daughter of a 26-year old mother who has also been injured.

The cause of the early morning explosion is currently under investigation.

News.Az