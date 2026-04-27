One killed in Israeli drone attack in Qalila, Lebanon

One killed in Israeli drone attack in Qalila, Lebanon

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At least one person has been killed in an Israeli drone attack in the town of Qalila, located in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Israeli army on Monday launched new strikes on Lebanon despite the ongoing ceasefire.

The Israeli military attacked the entrance to the southern Lebanese town of Kafra early Monday and cut off the road leading to the town.

For its part, the Israeli army said air raid sirens blared in northern Israel, including in the Arab al-Aramshe area, due to what it called a “hostile aircraft infiltration.”

News.Az