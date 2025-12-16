One killed in school stabbing in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

A student was fatally stabbed by a minor, who also wounded a security guard, at an educational institution in Russia.

The boy suspected of attacking his schoolmates with a knife and pepper spray in the Odintsovo municipality outside Moscow has been taken into custody, the Moscow Department of the Russian Interior Ministry said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Police and other law enforcement officers have detained the attacker. He is currently being transferred to the investigating authorities," the press service said.

The reports that a student stabbed a security guard, used pepper spray, and then stabbed a 10-year-old schoolboy who died of his injuries, were received at around 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT), the Moscow Department of the Russian Interior Ministry added.

