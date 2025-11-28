Teen critically injured in Adelaide shopping center stabbing

+ ↺ − 16 px

A teenage boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a stabbing at a shopping center in Adelaide, Australia.

A 20-year-old man was also injured in the incident, News.Az reports, citing Australian media.

Police said a fight broke out between four males at Elizabeth City Centre, located in Adelaide’s northern suburbs, just after 2 p.m.

Superintendent Amit Sareen, Officer in Charge of the Northern District, confirmed that one suspect has been arrested, while the whereabouts of the fourth person involved remain unknown.

“During the altercation, a 20-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen and a 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg,” Superintendent Sareen said.

