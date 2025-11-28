Yandex metrika counter

One killed in western Sydney shooting

  • World
  • Share
One killed in western Sydney shooting
Photo: EPA

A man has died after being shot multiple times on a street in western Sydney on Friday.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that officers were deployed to reports of a public place shooting on a residential street in Blacktown, 30 kilometers west of central Sydney, around 11:50 a.m. on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and leg.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.

NSW Police said that officers initiated a pursuit when a vehicle seen leaving the scene failed to stop.

The vehicle crashed a short time later and two occupants who ran from the scene were arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

A crime scene has been established and police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      