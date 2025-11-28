One killed in western Sydney shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

A man has died after being shot multiple times on a street in western Sydney on Friday.

Police in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) said in a statement that officers were deployed to reports of a public place shooting on a residential street in Blacktown, 30 kilometers west of central Sydney, around 11:50 a.m. on Friday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Officers arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds to his neck, chest and leg.

He was treated by ambulance paramedics, but died at the scene.

NSW Police said that officers initiated a pursuit when a vehicle seen leaving the scene failed to stop.

The vehicle crashed a short time later and two occupants who ran from the scene were arrested and taken to a nearby police station.

A crime scene has been established and police have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

News.Az