One more company receives status of resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park

One more company receives status of resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park

+ ↺ − 16 px

Eos Group LLC has been granted residency in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam Industrial Park, bringing the total number of residents to 18, the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that the company will establish a concrete block production enterprise within the Industrial Park.

“The company will establish a concrete block production enterprise within the Industrial Park, with an #investment volume of 4.7 million manat. The execution of this project will create job opportunities for 49 individuals,” he added.

News.Az