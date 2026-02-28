One person killed in Abu Dhabi after missile attack from Iran

One person was killed in Abu Dhabi after the interception of missiles launched from Iran. Qatar also intercepted two Iranian missiles after a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran.

One person has died in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, after the start of hostilities between Iran on one side and the US and Israel on the other, News.Az reports, citing Times of Israel.

According to preliminary data, at least one person died in Abu Dhabi after several missiles launched from Iran were intercepted.

Additionally

Qatari authorities reported the interception of two Iranian missiles by the Patriot system after a joint US-Israeli military operation against Iran.

Also, the Israel Defense Forces reported that they had launched new strikes on the western part of Iran.

Context

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

UNN also reported that the Israeli army struck Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been jointly planned for several months.

In addition, it was reported that among the targets hit in Tehran were the presidential plaza and the intelligence headquarters.

Due to the US and Israeli attack, Iran closed its airspace. Only a few planes heading to Tbilisi, Almaty, and Dubai remained over the country.

At the same time, Israel is preparing for a multi-day conflict with Iran, while Tehran promises a devastating response.

Recall

US President Donald Trump confirmed US involvement in Israel's operation against Iran. He cited the need to ensure the safety of American citizens and the fact that Iran's terrorist regime should never possess nuclear weapons as the main reasons for the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also confirmed the US and Israeli operation in Iran, stating that the Iranian regime must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.

