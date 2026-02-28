Explosions hit Abu Dhabi - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Explosions were reported in Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Riyadh hours after Israel and the US conducted joint strikes on Iran, escalating tensions in the Middle East.

In Abu Dhabi, the blasts were heard near Al Dhafra Air Base, a facility shared by the UAE and US Air Forces. As a precaution, the UAE temporarily closed its airspace, News.Az reports, citing NDTV.

In Doha, the Al Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters for US Central Command, successfully intercepted an Iranian missile.

Meanwhile, Bahrain reported a missile strike targeting the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet headquarters in Manama, part of the region overseeing the Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea, and Indian Ocean.

The US and Israel launched strikes on Iran earlier, targeting locations including offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in what the Pentagon calls Operation Epic Fury. Iranian missiles were launched in retaliation toward Israel.

News.Az