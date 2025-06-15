One person sustained critical injuries in a shooting during a protest march in Salt Lake City

People administer aid to a victim after gunshots rang out during a “No Kings” protest near 200 S. State Street in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 14, 2025. (Spenser Heaps/Utah News Dispatch)

One person was critically injured on Saturday in a shooting that took place as protesters marched through downtown Salt Lake City after a "No Kings" demonstration, News.Az informs via Fox 13. Three people are now in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said the victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One man described as a person of interest was immediately taken into custody by police near 200 East 100 South, with two other people being apprehended later in the evening. All three were involved in the march in some way, but police said there is no motive as of Saturday night.

There is no longer a threat to the community, police said.

The incident occurred just after 8 p.m. as the march approached 200 South and State Street. At that point, people began running, and police were seen with their guns drawn as they approached the first man standing next to a building.

According to FOX 13 News crews on the scene, the first man who was taken into custody had blood on his hands. After being handcuffed, the unidentified man was put into an ambulance with unspecified injuries.

News.Az