Online schooling resumes in Kyiv

Classes for school, vocational school and university students resumed Monday online the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, the City Council said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The purpose of distance learning during the war is not only the acquiring of new knowledge, but psychological support, communication, switching the attention of children. At the same time, education in these conditions should be without bad grades or voluminous homework - it should become a help to the child, and not another stress and unrest,” said the City Council.

Kyiv has sufficient experience and a strong base for organizing distance learning, according to the statement.

