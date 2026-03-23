OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies aged 43

Leonid Radvinsky, the owner of OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 following a long battle with cancer, the UK-based company announced on Monday, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Ukrainian-American entrepreneur acquired Fenix International in 2018 and remained its majority shareholder and a director.

Under his leadership, the platform grew rapidly, becoming one of the UK’s most profitable yet controversial tech companies, driven largely by demand for adult content.

OnlyFans reshaped the adult entertainment industry by allowing creators to connect directly with their audiences, taking a 20% commission while creators retained 80% of their earnings. Since its launch in 2016, the platform has paid out more than $25 billion to content creators.

Based in Florida, Radvinsky received some of the largest dividends issued by a private company in the UK, including a record $701 million payout last year. Although the company is headquartered in the UK, it generates most of its profits in the United States.

Radvinsky had also explored strategic options for the business, including a potential multibillion-dollar sale and a 2022 plan to take the company public, which was ultimately not completed. Since 2024, his shares had been held in a trust.

In a statement, the company said he “passed away peacefully” and noted that his family has requested privacy.

Founded in 2016 by Guy Stokely and Tim Stokely, OnlyFans generated $7.2 billion in revenue last year through subscriptions, tips, and paid content. The platform is also used by public figures such as Nick Kyrgios and Kate Nash.

In 2022, OnlyFans reversed plans to ban explicit content after backlash from creators, many of whom rely on the platform as a primary source of income.