OPEC+ deal to be maintained in midterm period - Lukoil
Lukoil supports the decision taken by OPEC+ to restore oil production and believes the deal should be maintained in the midterm, President of the Russian oil major Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported.
"We support it [the OPEC+ decision]. This decision made, that is, to keep the deal - it should be maintained in the midterm and gradually go forward, by market monitoring, by inventories monitoring," Alekperov said.
OPEC+ member-states agreed to renew their oil production limiting agreement until the end of 2022 at the meeting on July 18.
The oil prices will remain in the range of $68-75 per barrel, and the current price drop is a local one, Alekperov added.