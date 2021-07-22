Yandex metrika counter

OPEC+ deal to be maintained in midterm period - Lukoil

Lukoil supports the decision taken by OPEC+ to restore oil production and believes the deal should be maintained in the midterm, President of the Russian oil major Vagit Alekperov told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported. 

"We support it [the OPEC+ decision]. This decision made, that is, to keep the deal - it should be maintained in the midterm and gradually go forward, by market monitoring, by inventories monitoring," Alekperov said.

OPEC+ member-states agreed to renew their oil production limiting agreement until the end of 2022 at the meeting on July 18.

The oil prices will remain in the range of $68-75 per barrel, and the current price drop is a local one, Alekperov added.


