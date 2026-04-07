OpenAI calls for investigation of Elon Musk

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OpenAI has urged the attorneys general of California and Delaware to investigate what it describes as “improper and anti-competitive behavior” by Elon Musk and his associates, escalating a high-stakes legal dispute between the artificial intelligence company and the billionaire entrepreneur.

The request comes ahead of an upcoming trial scheduled to begin later this month in California, where Musk is suing OpenAI over its transition toward a for-profit structure. Musk, who co-founded OpenAI in 2015, left the organization in 2018 and later launched rival AI company xAI, which developed the chatbot Grok, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In its filing, OpenAI argues that Musk’s lawsuit threatens to damage the company’s nonprofit arm, claiming it seeks more than $100 billion in damages and could undermine its mission of ensuring that artificial general intelligence benefits humanity.

OpenAI’s chief strategy officer Jason Kwon said in a letter to California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings that Musk’s legal actions could interfere with the company’s restructuring process.

The company also referenced earlier claims that Musk attempted to involve Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a potential takeover bid for OpenAI, although Zuckerberg did not participate.

The dispute between Musk and OpenAI has become one of the most closely watched legal battles in the technology sector, reflecting broader tensions over control, commercialization, and governance in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence industry.

A judge in Oakland has previously ruled that the case will proceed to a jury trial, which is expected to begin this month.

News.Az