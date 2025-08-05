OpenAI releases open-weight AI models to compete with DeepSeek

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI has launched two new artificial intelligence models that can mimic human reasoning on Tuesday, making them freely available to developers worldwide, News.az reports citing Investing.

The models, named GPT-oss-120b and GPT-oss-20b, will be accessible through the AI software hosting platform Hugging Face. These text-only models can perform complex tasks including writing code and searching for information online on behalf of users.

Both are open-weight systems, similar to Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:).’s Llama model. This means OpenAI is disclosing the numerical values and parameters that were developed during the training process, allowing developers to customize the models for specific applications.

The release comes months after Chinese company DeepSeek gained global attention with its own open AI software. While OpenAI is sharing the models’ weights, the company is not revealing the data used to train them, which means they don’t fully meet the definition of truly open source AI models.

