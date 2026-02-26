Yandex metrika counter

OpenAI reports ChatGPT usage issues

OpenAI reports ChatGPT usage issues
Cheng Xin/Getty Images

OpenAI has announced that there are currently some issues being experienced with the use of ChatGPT.

The company has acknowledged these problems and is working towards resolving them, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Users have reported various difficulties, although specific details about the nature of these issues have not been disclosed.

OpenAI is actively investigating the situation to ensure a smooth user experience.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

honor Patriotic War martyrs

