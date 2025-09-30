OpenAI revenue up in H1 2025, reaching $4.3 billion

+ ↺ − 16 px

OpenAI generated approximately $4.3 billion in revenue during the first half of 2025, marking a 16% increase over its total revenue for 2024, according to The Information.

OpenAI said it burned $2.5 billion, in large part due to its research and development costs for developing artificial intelligence and for running ChatGPT, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Research and development cost the ChatGPT maker $6.7 billion in the first half, the report said, adding that it had about $17.5 billion in cash and securities at the end of the period.

OpenAI looks to meet its full-year revenue target of $13 billion and a cash-burn target of $8.5 billion, the report added.

In August, Reuters reported that OpenAI was in early-stage discussions about a stock sale that would allow employees to cash out and likely valuing the company at about $500 billion.

Nvidia said last week it will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supply data‑center chips.

