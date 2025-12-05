OpenAI signs deal for massive AI center in Australia

+ ↺ − 16 px

ChatGPT creator OpenAI has partnered with Australian data centre provider NextDC to build a multibillion-dollar artificial intelligence facility in Sydney.

Brisbane-based NextDC announced on Friday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with OpenAI to develop an AI campus and a “supercluster” of GPU systems, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the company, both firms will work together on the planning, construction and future operation of the new AI infrastructure in western Sydney.

Following the announcement, NextDC shares rose 4.1 percent in early afternoon trading.

The Australian government said the AU$7 billion (US$4.6 billion) project will generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs during the build phase, and later support technical, manufacturing, engineering and operational roles.

The project would use long-term power purchase agreements for new renewable energy sources and "next generation" features not requiring drinking water for cooling, the government said.

"It's more proof Australia has the talent, clean energy potential, trade partnerships, and policy settings needed to be one of the big winners when it comes to AI," said Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

"Partnerships like these will help create good jobs, boost skills, and spread AI adoption across our economy."

