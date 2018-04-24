Operations in securities market amount to AZN 6.2B

Operations in securities market amount to AZN 6.2B

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first quarter of 2018, operations in securities market amounted to AZN 6.2 billion, up 2.7-fold from previous year, APA reports.

According to the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority, 48% or AZN 3 billion of operations was recorded in the primary market, 52% or AZN 3.2 billion - in secondary market.

Operations on the derivative financial instruments stood at AZN 2.6 billion.

Repo operations made up AZN 215 million (56% or AZN 120 million related to CB notes)

In the reporting period, AZN 4.1 billion-securities were registered.

News.Az

News.Az