Opportunities of Azerbaijan’s Alat Free Economic Zone presented in Germany (VIDEO)

A delegation headed by Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), paid a visit to Germany on September 26-29, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Berlin told News.Az.

During the visit organized by the embassy, presentations were held at the Federal Association for Economic Development and Foreign Trade, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center operating under the embassy, and MUSIAD (Independent Industrialists and Businessmen's Association). Bilateral meetings were also held with senior officials from the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture, the Association for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, SAP and Siemens Mobility.

During the presentations and meetings, Valeh Alasgarov thoroughly spoke about the goals of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ). He noted that AFEZ provides Azerbaijan with favorable conditions for the creation of export-oriented production enterprises based on innovative technologies. In this regard, German investors are offered land plots equipped with a unique legal framework, fiscal and non-fiscal privileges, convenient logistics and transport infrastructure, as well as all necessary infrastructures for production. Stating that the conditions provided are of great interest to local and international investors, Alasgarov invited German companies to benefit from AFEZ’s opportunities.

Speaking about the development of Azerbaijan’s economy in recent years and the large-scale activities carried out to ensure economic diversification, Nasimi Aghayev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Germany, pointed out the importance of AFEZ in this area. The diplomat noted that AFEZ offers unique investment opportunities for German investors.

Representatives of the companies participating in the presentations, as well as SAP and Siemens Mobility, expressed interest in Azerbaijan and shared their views on the possibilities for further cooperation.

News.Az