Opposition leader Matthew Wale elected as Solomon Islands PM

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The Solomon Islands on Friday elected opposition leader Matthew Wale as the country’s new prime minister, marking a major political shift in the South Pacific nation where relations with China have become a key issue, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Wale, a longtime critic of the Solomon Islands’ growing ties with Beijing, pledged sweeping changes after securing victory in a parliamentary vote.

The strategically located Pacific archipelago has become one of China’s closest regional partners in recent years, making leadership changes in the country closely monitored by Western governments and diplomats.

Leading the Solomon Islands Democratic Party, Wale secured 26 votes in a secret ballot among 49 lawmakers, Governor General David Tiva Kapu announced outside parliament.

The candidate backed by the previous administration, Peter Shanel Agovaka, received 22 votes. One lawmaker was absent while another ballot was declared invalid.

Former prime minister Jeremiah Manele lost power last week following a parliamentary no-confidence motion after around a dozen ministers resigned from the government in March.

“Change is coming. These changes are necessary and may be painful,” the 57-year-old Wale told reporters outside parliament after the vote.

He acknowledged that his administration would take office during a difficult global period.

“We are not immune from these geopolitical events,” Wale said, while urging Solomon Islanders to remain united.

“I appeal to the youth of our country, be ambitious for yourself and be part of the growth we want to see in the Solomon Islands,” he added.

Wale has served as opposition leader since 2019, the same year the Solomon Islands formally switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China. Since then, he has repeatedly called for greater transparency in government dealings involving foreign mining and logging companies.

Although home to only about 700,000 people, the Solomon Islands occupies a strategically important position roughly 1,600 kilometres northeast of Australia. Canberra, a major provider of aid to the islands, has voiced concerns over China’s growing security and police presence in the capital, Honiara.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on social media that he looked forward to working with Wale and strengthening economic, development and security cooperation between the two countries.

News.Az