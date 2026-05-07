Solomon Islands parliament ousts PM Manele in no-confidence vote

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The National Parliament of the Solomon Islands passed a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The parliament convened to consider a no-confidence motion that had been tabled by South Vella Lavella MP Frederick Kologeto of the People's First Party.

The motion was approved with 26 votes in favor, reaching the constitutional threshold required for it to pass.

News.Az