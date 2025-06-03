Opposition Lee leading in South Korea presidential race, exit polls show

+ ↺ − 16 px

Exit polls released Tuesday suggest that Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung is poised to win the South Korean presidential election, capturing approximately 50 percent of the vote.

According to four separate exit polls, Lee leads the People Power Party candidate Kim Moon-soo by at least 7.5 percentage points, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

A JTBC exit poll projected that Lee will garner 50.6 percent of the vote against Kim's 39.4 percent, while a Channel A exit poll showed Lee leading Kim 51.1 percent to 38.9 percent.

An MBN exit poll projected that Lee will win 49.2 percent of the vote against Kim's 41.7 percent, while a joint exit poll by KBS, MBC and SBS showed Lee leading Kim 51.7 percent to 39.3 percent.

