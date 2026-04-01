Oracle layoffs tied to severance sign condition

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Oracle is reportedly carrying out its largest-ever round of layoffs, with estimates suggesting up to 30,000 jobs could be affected globally as the company accelerates its push into artificial intelligence infrastructure.

According to reports, impacted employees are receiving termination notices via DocuSign and are required to sign the documents before becoming eligible for severance pay. Without a signed agreement, no payout is issued, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The emails, sent under “Oracle Leadership,” informed staff that their roles were eliminated as part of a broader organisational restructuring, with some employees reportedly losing access to internal systems shortly after receiving notice.

Severance packages vary by region. In the United States, Oracle is said to be offering a base of four weeks’ pay plus additional compensation based on years of service, capped at 26 weeks. Reports also suggest healthcare continuation benefits are more limited compared to other major tech firms.

In India, severance is expected to follow a standard formula based on years of service, while unvested stock awards are reportedly forfeited.

The restructuring comes as Oracle increases spending on AI-focused data centres. Analysts estimate the job cuts could free up billions in cash flow, helping fund a heavily debt-driven expansion strategy amid rising financial pressure.

News.Az