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Job Cuts
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Job Cuts
Romania plans major public sector job cuts by 2027
25 Feb 2026-12:35
Exxon Mobil to cut 2,000 jobs amid global restructuring
30 Sep 2025-16:49
Intel beats Q2 revenue forecast but plans major job cuts and factory cancellations
25 Jul 2025-11:36
US State Department lays off over 1,300 staff
11 Jul 2025-19:15
Microsoft announces global layoffs amid organizational shift
14 May 2025-09:29
Mass layoffs begin at US health agencies as 10,000 jobs are at risk
01 Apr 2025-17:55
British Steel to close blast furnaces, risking 2,700 job losses
27 Mar 2025-17:10
DOGE job cuts bring pain to Trump heartland
08 Mar 2025-23:49
Volkswagen board calls for additional cuts to revive struggling brand
30 Jan 2025-11:20
Amazon to close all seven Quebec warehouses, cutting 1,700 jobs
23 Jan 2025-10:46
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