Oracle seeks to raise $15 billion in bond sales to expand AI Cloud infrastructure

+ ↺ − 16 px

Oracle (ORCL.N) is looking to raise $15 billion through corporate bond sales. The move comes as the company ramps up investment in cloud infrastructure to meet growing demand for artificial intelligence services.

Oracle shares fell nearly 2% on the news. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The debt offering may be sold in up to seven parts, though Oracle has not disclosed specific sizes in its regulatory filings. Proceeds are expected to support general corporate purposes, including stock repurchases, debt repayment, and potential acquisitions.

The bond sale aligns with Oracle’s broader strategy to expand cloud infrastructure contracts with major AI players, such as OpenAI, driving a significant increase in capital expenditures.

News.Az