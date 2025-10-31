Orban to press Trump for flexibility on Russia energy sanctions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban plans to explain to U.S. President Donald Trump why Budapest cannot stop buying Russian oil and gas. Orban says Hungary’s lack of sea access leaves it dependent on land pipelines, making Russian supplies essential for the country’s energy security.

“If we do not adapt to this situation, we will not have energy,” Orban said, adding that he hopes to secure an exemption from U.S. sanctions targeting Russian energy firms such as Rosneft and Lukoil. He argued that every country has the right to protect its national interests and warned that cutting off Russian energy would sharply raise prices in Hungary, News.Az reports, citing Hungarian outlet Telex.

Analysts note that Orban’s government continues to portray a shift away from Russian energy as costly and risky, despite pressure from the U.S. and European Union to gradually reduce reliance on Moscow.

Orban is expected to meet Trump in Washington on November 7, a day earlier than initially reported. The talks will reportedly focus on Hungary’s continued purchases of Russian oil. U.S. officials, including NATO Ambassador Matthew Whitaker, have criticized Budapest’s stance and say Washington will work with Croatia to expand alternative supply routes for Hungary.

