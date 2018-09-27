OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs issue statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group made a statement following the meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, held on September 25-27 in the fields of the UN General Assembly.

According to Oxu.Az, the statement says that the Co-Chairs and ministers discussed the situation in the region and asked for clarification of several recent statements and incidents of concern.

The Co-Chairs expressed deep regret at the continuing loss of life.

They warned ministers about the dangers of escalation, called on the parties to participate constructively in the building of a positive atmosphere and avoid aggressive rhetoric.

"The Co-Chairs stressed that a comprehensive settlement would require compromises from all sides," the statement says.

In this context, the Foreign Ministers confirmed the importance of taking measures to intensify the negotiation process and take additional measures to reduce tensions.

The Co-Chairs plan to visit the region in the near future, and then inform the OSCE Minsk Group and the Permanent Council about the negotiations.

In the meetings of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov (Russia), Stefan Visconti (France) and Andrew Shofer (USA), Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk participated with the heads of the foreign policy departments of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

They also met with the OSCE Secretary General, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and the representative of the Italian Chairmanship in the OSCE.

News.Az

