OSCE officially closes Minsk Process and related structures

  • Politics
Photo: AP

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has formally completed the closure of the Minsk Process and its related structures as of November 30. 

The move follows a Ministerial Council decision adopted on 1 September 2025 and a joint appeal from Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship, the organization said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“The completion of all necessary administrative procedures marks the conclusion of the closure process. This process implements the 1 September 2025 consensus decision of all 57 OSCE participating States, taken in the wake of the historic Joint Declaration signed in Washington, D.C. on 8 August 2025 by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and witnessed by U.S. President Donald J. Trump,” the statement said.


News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

