Iraq says it will not allow attacks on Iran from its territory

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday that Iraq will not allow any party to use its territory as a base for attacks on Iran.

While emphasizing Iraq’s commitment to Iran’s security and sovereignty, Sudani said strikes targeting Iraqi land violate Iraq’s sovereignty and undermine efforts to end the war and return to dialogue, according to a statement posted on X, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The Iraqi Premier condemned the war against Iran and highlighted Baghdad’s concern for regional security and stability. He said Iraq is ready to work toward peaceful solutions and dialogue, avoiding the use of force that threatens international security.

The phone call comes amid escalating tensions in the region. The US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran on February 28, which reportedly killed over 1,300 people, including Iran’s Ali Khamenei, and more than 150 schoolgirls.

Tehran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US forces, causing disruptions to global markets and driving energy prices higher.

Iraq’s position underscores its role as a mediator seeking to stabilize the region while safeguarding its own sovereignty.

