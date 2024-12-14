OSCE reports worsening human rights in Ukraine amid conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

The human rights situation in Ukraine has deteriorated sharply, with intensified hostilities and ongoing aerial strikes targeting critical infrastructure, as reported by the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on Friday, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The Sixth Interim Report on violations of international humanitarian and human rights law covered developments from June to November 2024, highlighting a sharp increase in civilian casualties and a deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.The report noted a surge in large-scale, coordinated attacks by Russian forces on Ukrainian cities, including the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure such as energy facilities and grain terminals. This has led to widespread blackouts and shortages of essential resources, severely affecting millions of civilians as winter approaches. The Donetsk region has borne the brunt of intensified front-line combat, with repeated strikes causing mass casualties.While most civilian casualties resulted from Russian attacks, the report also acknowledged instances of Ukrainian shelling in Russian-occupied territories and cross-border incursions, which have led to civilian harm and displacement.In Russian-occupied areas, ongoing arbitrary detentions, torture, and forced cooperation with occupation authorities were documented. Civilians detained without lawful grounds reported systematic torture to extract confessions, punish dissent, or force collaboration. A rise in the execution of prisoners of war (POWs) by Russian soldiers has been noted as well. The report also uncovered evidence of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV), with survivors detailing acts such as rape and electrocution.The OSCE further condemned efforts by Russian authorities to impose citizenship and alter school curriculums in occupied territories as violations of international law. The report’s findings, based on interviews with 94 survivors and witnesses, emphasized the urgent need for accountability. The organization reiterated its recommendations for all parties to respect international humanitarian and human rights laws.Civilians in Ukraine face immense risks in frontline areas, particularly in Donetsk. The destruction of critical civilian infrastructure has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis. Aerial bombardments have led to the destruction of residential areas, hospitals, and schools. Kyiv’s largest children’s hospital, Okhmatdyt, suffered extensive damage during a missile strike in July, killing and injuring patients and staff.

News.Az