OTS adopts a new flag

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new flag for the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been adopted, News.Az reports.

The decision was adopted at the 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States held in Bishkek.In recognition of the shared historical and cultural values that unite the Turkic nations, and reaffirming the commitment to strengthening multifaceted cooperation, mutual progress, unity and solidarity, based on the Agreed Minutes of the Meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States held on 22 August 2012, in Bishkek, the Council of Heads of State hereby decided:1. To adopt the flag of the Organization of Turkic States, along with its description, as outlined in Annexes 1 and 2.2. In accordance with Paragraph 1 of the present Decision, to proceed with the harmonisation of the color schemes of the flags of other Turkic Cooperation Organizations in alignment with the flag of the Organization of Turkic States, and to adopt the updated flags of these organizations.

News.Az