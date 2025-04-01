Over 100 injured in huge fire after gas pipeline leak in Malaysia - VIDEO

As many as 112 people were injured in a massive blaze that erupted at a Petronas gas pipeline in Puchong's Putra Heights, Malaysia on Tuesday, authorities said.

Forty-nine victims are receiving treatment at a medical base set up at the Sri Maha Kaliamman Temple while another 63 victims have been sent to nearby hospitals for further treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities initially said that 33 were injured and six hospitalised before updating the numbers.

“The fire involved a leaking Petronas gas pipeline, with an estimated 500 metres of the pipeline engulfed in flames,” said Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, as quoted by news outlet Malay Mail.

Petronas has closed the valve on the burning pipeline, according to the department.

Some media reports said the pipeline had burst, and residents told state news agency Bernama that they felt tremors at about 8am when this happened.

Victims suffered burns, breathing difficulties, and other injuries and several homes have also caught fire following the incident, according to authorities, with firefighters working to rescue trapped residents and provide aid to victims at a temporary relief centre in Masjid Putra Heights.

Residents in the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precaution.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming confirmed that he had received a written report from the Selangor Fire and Rescue department about the incident.

“We will investigate what actually happened. I have given instructions to the fire and rescue department,” he said, as quoted by Bernama.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia urged the public not to fly drones in the areas affected by the gas pipeline explosion.

Authorities confirmed to local media that the Petronas petrol station nearby is not on fire, only the main gas pipeline was affected. With the pipeline shut off, the fire is expected to burn until the remaining gas is exhausted.