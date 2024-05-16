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Petronas
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Three people were killed and one was injured in an accident during lifeboat maintenance work at a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel operated by Malaysian state energy firm Petronas on Sunday, the firm said.25 May 2026-06:05
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As many as 112 people were injured in a massive blaze that erupted at a Petronas gas pipeline in Puchong's Putra Heights, Malaysia on Tuesday, authorities said.01 Apr 2025-12:20
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ExxonMobil Corp. has withdrawn from an oil-exploration block off the coast of Suriname, located near the site of its significant oil discoveries in Guyana, where it uncovered more than 11 billion barrels of reserves.22 Nov 2024-13:59
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A unit of Malaysia's energy giant Petronas has filed a lawsuit against South Sudan, alleging that the country blocked its planned $1.25 billion sale of oilfields to Savannah Energy and instead took control of the assets.27 Aug 2024-12:34
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PETRONAS Suriname E&P B.V. (PETRONAS Suriname E&P), a subsidiary of PETRONAS, has made a third hydrocarbon discovery in Block 52 at the Fusaea-1 exploration well in Suriname’s Block 52, located about 170 kilometres offshore and 9 kilometers east from Roystonea-1.16 May 2024-18:04
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