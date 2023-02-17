Over 110 Azerbaijani rescuers leave Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras for Hatay

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, the agile rescue forces of the country’s Ministry of Emergency Situations continue operations in Türkiye in order to eliminate the consequences of the devastating earthquakes that rocked the fraternal country and support search-rescue operations, the ministry told News.Az.

This morning, more than 110 personnel of Azerbaijan’s rescue team in Türkiye’s Kahramanmaras province left for Hatay region to support the search and rescue operations.

Additional information will be provided, the ministry said.

News.Az