Over 130 people drown during Hindu festival in India

At least 133 people have drowned and several others remain missing in the Indian states of Bihar and Jharkhand during the Hindu festival of Chhath Puja.

In Bihar, 108 people lost their lives to drowning and 10 are still reported missing, while Jharkhand recorded 25 deaths, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incidents occurred in rivers and other water bodies across multiple districts during the festival observances.

Authorities have deployed disaster response teams, divers, and police personnel to locate the missing. Officials have urged devotees to exercise caution near riverbanks and avoid venturing into deep waters during ritual bathing.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the solar deity, sees hundreds of devotees standing knee-deep in rivers and ponds or fully immersing themselves in a holy dip, a practice that has tragically contributed to the fatalities this year.

