Over 3 million people affected by data hack at US employee screening company

+ ↺ − 16 px

A data breach at a U.S. employee screening company has caused the personal information of more than 3.3. million people to be leaked.

DISA Global Solutions, which performs background checks and drug tests for some of the biggest companies in the U.S., said that it was the victim of a "cyber incident" in which hackers gained access to private information, including social security numbers, credit card numbers, and government identification, of more than 3 million people, News.Az reports, citing US media.

In a filing with Maine's attorney general on Monday, DISA said that the attack, which occurred on February 9, 2024, was not noticed for two months, and that they "could not definitively conclude the specific data procured."

News.Az